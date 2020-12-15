A major winter storm is expected to have very different impacts as it roars through the region Wednesday into Thursday. Some areas could get around a foot of snow while other areas see heavy rain and a flooding threat.
The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for heavy snow, heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding for the area from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning due to a high impact nor’easter. A Winter Storm Watch is is in effect for New Castle County through Thursday morning while counties to the north in Pennsylvania are under a Winter Storm Warning.
The storm will begin Wednesday afternoon and is expected to peak Wednesday evening through the early overnight hours Thursday. Then it tapers off Thursday morning with snow showers as heavy wind gusts could cause power outages.
In New Castle County, the storm will start as snow early Wednesday afternoon, but quickly change to rain. The majority of the storm will be heavy windswept rain. There is the chance for up to 4 inches of wet snow toward the end of the storm as cold air arrives.
The National Weather Service said travel could be hazardous with this storm with conditions impacting the evening commute Wednesday. Heavy wet snow and wind gusts could also result in sporadic power outages.
The further you are from the coast, the more snow that is expected. Some neighborhoods to the north and west could get around a foot of snow while barely any snow falls along the Jersey Shore.
At the Delaware beaches and Jersey Shore, heavy, windswept rain is expected for shore communities Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. One to two inches of rain is possible with localized areas of street and highway flooding. Heavy rainfall may combine with tidal inundation during high tide to cause coastal flooding. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible with power outages and localized wind damage. The rain will briefly change to snow early Thursday morning before ending. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Tuesday is a good day to clean out gutters and drains and make any other preps needed before the storm as conditions will remain clear through the day.