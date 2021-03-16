Wilmington Police have arrested a North Carolina man they said was involved in a shooting Monday.
Wilmington Police said they found 27-year-old Benjamin Cole at the scene of 4th and Adams streets at 11:52 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021. He was taken into custody without incident, and officers said they recovered a .45-caliber gun.
Cole, from Clayton, North Carolina, was charged with first-degree assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
An unidentified 28-year-old man was shot during the incident, he was last reported in stable condition.
Cole was arraigned and sent to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $100,000 cash-only bail.