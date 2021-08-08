Part of North College Avenue in Newark was closed for roughly 2 and a half hours overnight after a pedestrian was hit by a train.
It happened at about midnight Sunday, Newark police said.
New Castle County Paramedics described the victim as a 20-year-old man who's in critical condition at Christiana Hospital with head and internal injuries, along with injuries to his arms and legs.
North College Avenue was closed between West Main Street and East Cleveland Avenue while investigators from the Traffic Unit pieced together the details of the incident.
The road was reopened at about 2:30.
WDEL News will have more on this incident when details become available.