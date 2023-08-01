An outside gas leak in North Wilmington on Tuesday afternoon, August 1, 2023, resulted in some localized evacuations.
The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Foulk and Murphy roads, and reportedly involved an inch-and-a-half gas line.
The smell of natural gas wafted across the intersection and a hissing sound was audible around the area of Concord Presbyterian Church.
Everyone inside the church, including children, were evacuated to a shady area of a ball field off of Fairfax Boulevard as Delmarva Power crews worked to control the leak.
The situation was declared under control in about an hour.
There's no word yet on what led to the leak.