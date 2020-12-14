New Castle County could see a wide range of snowfall totals as forecasters continue to try to sort out how Wednesday's nor'easter will affect northern Delaware.
Kent and Sussex Counties are both expected to see an inch or less of snow from the coastal storm that is expected to bring those areas up to 2 inches of rain and winds of 40-plus miles an hour, according to the National Weather Service, but it gets tougher north of the canal.
An accumulation map posted by the NWS Monday afternoon put a sharp contrast in New Castle County, with less than an inch in the Smyrna area near Duck Creek, to 6-8 inches in the Hockessin area, just 35 miles away.
If you go north into Chester County, the forecast quickly jumps to 12-18 inches north of West Chester and in the Coatesville area, with the all-snow areas looking at possible 1-2 inches per hour in the late Wednesday time frame, according to NWS officials.
The National Weather Service said the reason why there is a changover concern that as the storm comes up the coast, a "warm nose" of air aloft will break the cold air from a Canadian high pressure, switching the initial snow into a mix of sleet or rain for a time, before possibly ending as another batch of snow.
Without that changeover, Wilmington could overachieve on the 4-6 inch forecast, but if it comes earlier, and becomes more persistent, a cold rain could be the major calling card from the storm.
Either way, winds of 30-40 m.p.h. will be possible in Northern Delaware.
As of Monday night, New Castle County remains in a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday morning into Thursday morning for the possibility of 5-or-more inches of snow.
The NWS would likely decide to switch that to either a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Storm Advisory at some point on Tuesday as the storm gets closer.