"I think the MLK Day of Service is a really important day to not only appreciate your community, and those that make up your community, but also to go out there and make a difference. And the [Teen Warehouse] really provided that opportunity for all of us, so we're very grateful."
Ciara, a member of Public Allies, a part of AmeriCorps, was one of dozens of individuals who showed up for the MLK Day of Service community cleanup co-hosted by The Teen Warehouse and West Side Grows Together. Made up mostly of youth, groups dispersed out into the community to clear sidewalks and yards of trash and leave their community better than they found it in the morning.
"Delaware is small, but mighty, and one advantage to being smaller is you can make a much bigger impact on a much wider scale," said Anjanay, another Public Allies volunteer. "I think doing service on MLK Day and being able to give back to the community--especially through the Teen Warehouse, just because they've made such an impact on the local community--I'm honored to be here volunteering."
The efforts focused on communities through the greater Wilmington area, and volunteer groups hit locations like the general Riverside Community, the Kingswood Community Center, Helen Chambers Playground and the Be Ready Church, cleaning up for several hours before coming together for a Unity March, and then an online-hosted MLK Jr. celebration of life.
The best part of the day was that it was entirely the teens' idea.
"I'm absolutely proud. I've been here for over a year, and I've worked with these kids since they started," said Teen Warehouse organizer Jenni Veasey. "Seeing them grow to this potential and being captains, being out in the community, is just an amazing thing. It's definitely 'for teens, by teens' here. That's our motto at The Warehouse. So it's teen-led and adult-guided. They helped with every part of this event, just as much as I did. They helped me coordinate this whole entire event. It's really--like anything we do here--completely teen-led and everything's inspired by them."
Getting out and giving back is what MLK Day is all about, said Teen Warehouse CEO Logan Herring, and he was glad the teens organized an effort to serve others.
"One of the pillars of MLK was his leadership, his service. That's what this day is all about: celebrating through service. Not taking a day off, but using it as a day 'on,' a day of service," Herring said. "That's why you see so many people coming out; just to give honor to everything he stood for, and to keep his legacy alive, and do that through service."
The best way to heal America during a period of such divisiveness is to use days like MLK Day to spread love throughout the community, said U.S. Senator Chris Coons, who stopped by to witness the actions of young Delawareans and praise them for the good they were doing.
"As we came in, I was seeing folks who are out volunteering, just helping clean up the neighborhood, picking up trash. And now there's youth over here painting an inspiring mural," Coons said. "That is the antidote. As Martin Luther King himself said, 'Hate cannot defeat hate, only love can overcome hate.' And what we need in our nation is love in action, through service. I think the only way we heal our nation is by seeing each other and coming together across our deep differences. The kind of work that's being done here at the Teen Warehouse and the kind of community investment and action and service that's happening--not just today, but week-in and week-out through organizations like Reach Riverside and the Teen Warehouse--That is exactly the antidote for the division that we saw so violently expressed last Wednesday in our nation's capital."
Countering the violent actions at the Capitol Building with community engagement and service was the best way for young people to react and respond to the situation unfolding before them, said Mount Pleasant High School Senior and Teen Warehouse Board Chair Anaya Patterson.
"Being a young person, experiencing that--my friends and I were talking about it the whole time, it was crazy," Patterson said. "This gives us a chance to voice our frustration, but in a constructive way. Helping our community, cleaning up our communities, not giving those types of people power over [us] that they want; it allows us to be productive and and do better things to outshine them."
The livesteaming life celebration can be viewed by registering here for free.