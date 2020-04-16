Delaware's public health officials provided an update to the First State's positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, but also provided a caveat: they're not necessarily accurate.
While officials listed an increase of cases from 2,014 to 2,075, officials earlier said:
"Due to system processing delays, today’s positive case total may make it appear as though we are leveling out or seeing decreases in the daily case count, however that is not an accurate reflection of the situation in Delaware. The system should be running normally tomorrow and we anticipate seeing a significant increase in the overall number of cases once again."
The total number of deaths climbed 6, from 46 to 52. The state identified those deaths as:
- a 57-year-old male from New Castle County, who'd been hospitalized and was a long-term care resident
- a 72-year-old female from New Castle County, who'd been hospitalized
- an 84-year-old male from New Castle County, who'd been hospitalized
- a 71-year-old male from New Castle County
- a 59-year-old female from Kent County
- a 68-year-old male from Sussex County, who'd been hospitalized and was a long-term care resident
Individuals who have died in Delaware range in age from 33 to 96 years old. Deaths related to long-term care facilities included the following locations with the following numbers:
- Little Sisters of the Poor (11)
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare (8)
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center (2)
- Five New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death each)
- A Sussex County long-term care facility (1 death)
"This was just an issue today, it is not an ongoing or previous issue," officials noted, meaning previous data provided was accurate.
The Division of Public Health also listed Thursday afternoon that 378 individuals have made a total recovery, and there were now 209 hospitalizations, but were unclear if the reported inaccuracies extended beyond simply positive cases listed.
By county, New Castle had 1,003 cases Thursday, Kent had 352, Sussex had 698, and there were 22 cases of unknown origin.
Officials also listed negative tests at 11,275.