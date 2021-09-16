Another familiar Republican face on Delaware's political spectrum made an early candidacy announcement Thursday with the debut of her campaign running for the Attorney General's Office in November 2022.
"Thank you for taking the time to join me as we began a very, very important quest to make the streets and neighborhoods all over Delaware safe again," Julianne Murray said in front of the Wilmington Police Department on September 16, 2021.
Murray, who unsuccessfully ran for the position of governor in 2020 and lost to incumbent Gov. John Carney, announced she will now challenge for the AG's seat currently held by Kathy Jennings. Carney beat Murray 292,903 votes to 190,312 votes, winning 59.46% of the vote over her 38.63%.
Joining WDEL's The Rick Jensen Show following her announcement earlier that morning, Murray said she believed she could win despite her previous loss and the overwhelming majority of voters in Delaware's largest county, New Castle County, being registered Democrats.
"In my governor campaign, we were actually made a tremendous inroads with very little money," she told Jensen. "I mean, so there are people that say, 'You have to have a million dollars in order to do this.' In my governor campaign, we raised about $300,000, and look what we did. Social media is free, or inexpensive, depending on what platform you're on. But there are ways to reach lots and lots of people."
Stating up front that the attorney general should not be an office made "political," Murray largely spent her time announcing her candidacy attacking the policies of Jennings, referring to the current leader of the Delaware Department of Justice as an "activist general," and criticizing the variety of social justice initiatives instilled by the office.
"Delawareans want attorney general to work with law enforcement to keep violent criminals off the street. They want an attorney general who will protect their rights and freedoms, rather than attempt to take them away and impose a 'woke' agenda," Murray said. "
Rising crime in the categories of murder and aggravated assaults show current policies aren't working, she said, and claimed people were scared to walk the streets and drive into Wilmington.
"The message has been sent that Delaware is open for crime," she said. "Well I have a message for criminals: when I'm Attorney General, I'll be tough as nails, and I'm going to prosecute you to the full extent of the law...The Office of Attorney General is not a place for social experiments. It is the place to enforce the law."
Murray said ending cash bail, and targeting Delawarean's right to carry legally owned firearms are policies that should have never been a focus of the office. She also said she stood in opposition to any attempts to defund or abolish the police, and specifically stated her criticisms were levied at Jennings, not law enforcement or the Department of Justice as a whole.
She also noted, despite her previous failed campaigns, she was committed to this position, and would serve the entire time as Attorney General, without giving any consideration to a 2024 gubernatorial challenge.
The Delaware Democratic Party, for their part, soundly rejected Murray's claims about keeping politics out of the office, responding to her announcement for candidacy with a release detailing their issues.
"Murray has found a way to position herself in the center of multiple political debates since her failed campaign last fall," said Party Chair Betsy Maron. "She became the Republican Party’s poster child for the 'Reopen Delaware' movement during the height of the pandemic, brushing off the deaths of hundreds of Delawareans who have fallen victim to COVID-19."
The party also noted her previous campaign displayed clearly what they believed her current chances of success would be:
"It is clear that Julianne Murray is not interested in doing the hard work of governing, but instead wants to simply stir the pot and grandstand at the bidding of the Delaware Republican Party," Maron said. "In 2020, Murray and her fellow GOP candidate Lauren Witzke performed comparably in the last general election, each receiving just 38% of the vote. The voters of Delaware have already rejected their brand of conspiratorial and extremist politics once before — we are confident that they will do so again."