It's the giving season, and a local life-saving organization facing its own supply chain shortages is hoping to capitalize on that spirit and find the donors necessary to continue doing their critical work.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva has declared a blood emergency in light of dwindling supplies, and they're hoping while people are out and about shopping for the holiday season, they might find the time to stop by and donate blood.
"We are here at the beginning of the holiday season, and that usually does not bode well for those of us in the blood banking industry," said Blood Bank of Delmarva Communication Specialist Tony Prado. "Compounding the issue is the unfortunate news of COVID-19 continuing to linger, most recently with the Omicron variant creeping into the good old USA--and we're going to deal with that, like we deal with everything else. But the problem was, we already were at a precarious level with the blood supply."
In some instances, there was less than a day's supply of certain blood types, which presents worrying issues for the hospitals in the region that rely on that supply to save the lives of those individuals who come into those institutions.
"Some of those key blood types were at less than one day. O-positive--the number one blood type in demand in America--was that 0.9 days," Prado said. "The universal donor--O-negative--was 0.8 days. That's terrible. And it's not a position we want to be in. So we decided to issue our latest appeal to donors in Delmarva, including the great state of Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland, asking them for help. As we get closer to the holidays, the last thing on people's minds will be donating blood, and we're just trying to stay ahead of it."
The COVID-19-related mitigation efforts stolen many of the methods the blood bank would typically use to secure donations, Prado said. It's been a familiar concern as the pandemic continues to stretch across 19 months. High school and college campuses account for significant portions of the bank's regular supply, and with limited access to those populations throughout the pandemic, supplies have been critically drained.
"Mobile operations were down 57%," Prado said. "You had high schools and colleges canceling blood drives. Other local businesses, institutions, churches also staying away from the traditional blood drives that we hold. Now having said that, some of them are coming back...so there's glimmers of hope. But not every blood drive has come back yet, and that hurts, because that's usually 40% of the way that we collect blood on a daily basis."
Even a MacBook giveaway couldn't garner 100 slots to be filled on Black Friday at the Tanger Outlets in Pennsylvania, Prado said, and he's worried people have so many things going on with the holidays, they'll continue to struggle to maintain supply levels through the winter months.
There's currently no concern for one's vaccination status when supplying donations, Prado said somewhat bluntly
"It does not matter," Prado said. "We do not care if you are vaccinated or not. We just want your blood."
Those who are feeling generally healthy, are over 17 years old, and weigh more than 110 lbs., and want to give back to their community in as meaningful a way as any, should visit DelmarvaBlood.org or call the toll-free 1.888.8BLOOD8 (825.6638) to schedule a donation time.