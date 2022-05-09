"All you need is your bike and your helmet."
That's all the equipment needed to honor one of bicycling's pioneers as part of the Wilmington Grand Prix this weekend, according to promotor Ed Weirauch.
A full day of racing will begin with an open course, as there will be a "Major Taylor Community Ride" at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, May 14 on the circuit that includes several blocks of Market and King Streets.
The non-competitive event allows riders of all ages to experience a part of the city rarely available to cyclists due to traffic.
It honors Marshall "Major" Taylor, who was the first African American athletes to win a world championship when he claimed gold in the sprint division of the 1899 Track World Championships in Montreal, Canada.
"Unfortunately, he faced a lot of discrimination and prejudice, he lived in the Jim Crow Era, but managed to be a hugely successful athlete despite the challenges that sometimes were right on the road next to him."
Weirauch said to bring the lessons of Taylor to a younger audience, they've partnered with 30 students from Urban Promise Academy to read the 2019 biography The World's Fastest Man.
"We've had book discussion groups. They're comparing their information about Major Taylor and we're hearing from kids that they're inspired already."
Cyclists will have 30 minutes on the course, and are welcome to as few or many laps as they please in that time frame.
You can sign up for the Major Taylor Community Ride on the Grand Prix's website.
Professional competition begins at 12:15 with the Women's Pro race, with the top division of men's competition set for a 4:15 p.m. start.
There will be a street festival along Market Street, with another good vantage point being the corner of 12th and King Streets, where you can see riders do a simulated "Figure 8" as they approach and then leave a circuit around the Courthouse.