It's just under two months until the "unofficial start of summer" on Memorial Day Weekend in Delaware, and if you're just now getting around to trying to find a vacation rental at the coast, there's good news and bad news.
"You're not out of luck by any stretch of the imagination, there's still some places available, but the pickings can be slim."
That's the update from John Kleinstuber from John F. Kleinstuber & Associates in Fenwick Island as the temperatures begin to rise, and more people begin to get summer fever.
Their website still shows Fenwick rental properties with weekly prices from $1,175 to $13,000, but Kleinstuber said procrastination rarely gets you anywhere when looking for a summer place.
"A wider range of choices, locations where you want to be: ocean side of the highway, bay side of the highway, Oceanfront, Bayfront, at all different prices, you are way better off doing it in November."
He advises if you're still considering a beach vacation to act now, as the warmer weather often attracts other people to start making last-minute decisions as well, and perhaps your best choice for a summer vacation might go to someone else.