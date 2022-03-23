State Sen. Bryant Richardson (R-Seaford) faced an uphill battle in the Senate Health and Social Services Committee Hearing Wednesday when introducing his proposed legislation seeking to bar male-to-female transitioning athletes from youth sports.
Richardson's bill, Senate Bill 227, which he describes an an act which seeks to protect fairness in women's sports by requiring "a student athlete to compete for athletic teams or in sports associated with their biological sex, as determined at or near birth and based on the student’s birth certificate or other government record," faced overwhelming opposition from both other members of the committee--which is chaired by the nation's first openly trans state Sen. Sarah McBride (D-Claymont)--and public commenters.
Attempting to defend the merits of his bill, Richardson enlisted the help of two witnesses, including Dr. Michelle Parsons, a Jefferson Medical College graduate who did her residency at ChristianaCare and was a flight surgeon in the US Air Force--but who, as McBride pointed out, was not an endocrinologist and currently works in Rehoboth performing aesthetic medicine like "Botox administration and filler techniques"--and prominent Wilmington Attorney Tom Neuberger, who is seeking placement on a possible DIAA board which seeks to weed through the issue itself but has since been postponed any work pending legislation progress.
"Because of the efforts of the transgender movement, I see a threat to single-sex high school sports in Delaware. But first, I want to say that we must all respect the dignity, work and fundamental equality of all members of our community, including transgender females. And we also must recognize, and protect, the hard-won rights of women to participate in a fair, safe, and level playing field in high school sports under Title IX," Neuberger said. "This issue is not like the gay right to marriage movement, where the American people granted broad acceptance to gay marriage. Proponents then argued if two men or two women fell in love and wanted to spend their life together and wanted to make it official, that was their business, nobody else's. While the public was broadly accepting of the idea that adults who wanted to identify as a different gender and undergoing hormone treatment to live out their lives should be given the space to do so, transgender activists are pushing beyond that."
And while Richardson said the bill is not an attack on any particular population, and he believes every individual deserves to live their own life as they see fit, he said allowing biologically born male students to be involved in female sports creates a situation where there are "only male and co-ed sports," and individuals born biologically male have significant physical attributes that provide them a natural advantage.
"You can be anything you want to be in this great country. The purpose of this bill is not to undermine that privilege. The purpose of the bill is to protect the gains in women's sports that came about almost 50 years ago under Title IX," Richardson said. "In sports, some athletes make the team and others do not. Someone wins and someone loses. The inclusion of male-bodied athletes in women's sport inevitably means that more females lose out. We have an obligation to defend everyone's rights. What is wrong is when the rights of some put at risk the rights of others."
It resulted in significant, strong pushback from other committee members, led by McBride, who herself challenged Richardson's stance with her own comparison.
"So you believe that I have a biological advantage over Elena Delle Donne in basketball?"
And while McBride's rhetorical may appear slightly disingenuous in comparison to a professional-level athlete, the spirit remains true, and she paints Richardson's stance as one of sweeping generalization.
"It doesn't forbid competition between girls of different muscle mass, is that correct?" McBride asked.
"It would, the same way that does address biological differences...Currently, right now, we don't allow 25-year-olds to compete against 10-year-olds. So there are differences in ages and differences in height, and weight, and so forth. But yeah," Richardson said.
"I'm talking about 15-year-old kids. This legislation doesn't forbid competition, for instance, between girls with different cardiovascular capacities, correct?" McBride said. "So the only difference between students of the same gender identity that this legislation singles out for exclusion is based on a student's sex marker on their original birth certificate, which specifically singles out those who are transgender."
Instead, McBride pointed out, legislation should be focused on an already incredibly vulnerable population and making them feel more included in the world around them. Proposed legislation should be more thoughtful, McBride said, and she instructed Richardson to be more thoughtful about how trans students would feel just seeing him take this particular stance.
"I didn't run for this office to talk about transgender identities. I ran because I want to pass policies that empower and uplift, policies to expand access to health care, and to address the mental health crisis facing our students. But when legislation comes before me that goes after young people, that goes a step too far," McBride said, adding later, "Imagine fearing your entire childhood that if people only knew who you are, you could lose your family, your friends, your safety, and your community. Imagine finally having the courage to address that unwavering homesickness in your soul, only then to face bullying and harassment and mockery. And then imagine that a senator has introduced a bill that says you can't even play with your friends. Trans kids just want to be kids, and yes, that means playing sports with their peers. This bill in no way improves sports. But it does send a message that trans people are not who we are. It singles out an already vulnerable group of kids kids who already faced bullying and harassment and violence, and it puts a target on their backs. It sanctions discriminatory treatment toward kids for no other reason than they are trans."
Committee member Sen. Marie Pinkney (D-Bear) came close to outwardly mocking Richardson, addressing him, "Thank you, ma'am. I'm sorry, I misgendered you there. Thank you, sir," and listed a number of Black and LatinX trans women killed in just 2021.
"I'm just going to stop there so I don't cry in front of this committee. But what you're doing is harmful. What you're doing is deadly," Pinkney said. "As someone who represents over 42,000 people, many of whom likely identify as transgender or non-conforming, you should be ashamed of your actions to come before this committee and do harm."
Pinkney's speaking over Richardson's attempts to make a point in response to a variety of inquiries reached a crescendo that forced Sen. Bryan Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) to speak up and call for order when the chair failed to do so:
"Madam Chair, point of order. Senator Pinkney is asking Senator Richardson questions, he's beginning to answer, and he's getting interrupted. If there's questions that are being asked, if Senator Richardson or whoever is trying to respond to that, we should be giving that person the opportunity to respond before interrupting what they're trying to say."
And though Richardson wasn't on an island all day, finding the occasional respite during public comment, like from Roger Erdvig:
"I'm the headmaster at Wilmington Christian School and have a organizational, educational interest in how this plays out, and I'm speaking in support of this legislation," Erdvig said. "I do not know what to do about many of the finely nuanced issues that folks have brought up today. But I do know what we should not do...Many keep saying that there's no threat to the opportunities to biological women. I do not understand how we are unable to believe the evidence of our own eyes. How many more Lia Thomas cases will we all need to see to recognize that we are colliding with reality?...No amount of talent, training, or effort can make up for the natural physical advantages males have over females. It's simply a reality of human biology. Forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity, and it is absolutely unfair."
...and from others, like Philip Williams:
"I started first grade in 1960. Our day began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. We played in clearly defined sports programs, and only the best were deemed as starters in their respective sport. There were no trophies for second best, and this made us work even harder to excel. Students and teachers were reasonable, thoughtful, and the Golden Rule was in effect," Williams said. "Cut to 60 years later. There is no reasonableness, no thoughtfulness, no Golden Rule, no religion or patriotism. Now, young girls who have worked hard for many years to be the best are now having their hopes--and in many cases, their scholarships--dashed at the hands of biological boys who decide they would like to be transgender. This is no longer a reasonable world. If young Bobby wants to be queen for the day, and use the girls' bathroom and do terrible things, it seems to be condoned by this topsy-turvy society."
The bill found a choir against it, and a majority of the public joining the almost two-and-a-half-hour session spoke out in opposition, from large organizations--like the Delaware State Education Association, the League of Women Voters, Equality Delaware, Nemours Children's Health, ChristianaCare, the Delaware Psychological Association, Planned Parenthood of Delaware, the ACLU, and the Office of Women's Advancement and Advocacy--to female athletes themselves, to parents with children both cis-gendered and transgendered. At the end of the day, the majority were voices against what was perceived by many to be an unnecessary solution for a phantom issue.
"I think it's really pretty clear from the testimony that we've heard today, and the very good arguments that we've heard today, that this bill is a cruel solution in search of a problem," said Sen. Stephanie Hansen (D-Middletown). "We don't have a problem with that here now. And as a result, I will not be in favor of releasing this bill. I encouraged my colleagues not to release the bill. And I think that this conversation just should be done. This is not right for Delaware."
---
Senate committees do not host live votes on the fate of bills, and instead submit their votes later, which are then uploaded to the General Assembly website. This story will be updates upon the committee's filing of their votes.