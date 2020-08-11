"Phase III is an interesting challenge for us," Governor John Carney said Tuesday. "Our major objective...is to get as many children back in front of teachers in schools as possible."
Carney said there's still no timeline for opening up Delaware to Phase 3. Key coronavirus metrics continue to trend down, but the virus isn't gone and districts are concerned about both their students and, perhaps more vulnerable, their employees.
School districts are currently being permitted to open in the hybrid "yellow" phase of the states three-tiered plan which ranges from fully in-person green to fully remote red, but some are choosing to be more restrictive with in-person instruction for now.
"We're working on that, and school districts are working on that," Carney said. "Many schools, because of concerns over safety and some of the operational restrictions, have chosen to go with fully remote learning. Other districts, like Cape Henlopen...have a mix of so-called 'hybrid models,' a mix of remote and in-person instruction."
Carney said despite the positive movement on numbers, now is still not the right time to signal to people things are "safer" or that they can begin to let up on efforts to contain COVID-19. Instead, Carney wants to see more cautious approaches to keep every safe.
"We want to continue to have that movement from fully remote to a hybrid to fully in-person instruction, and to do that we have to have conditions on the ground that warrant it. We're almost there, and we're getting there. The way to do that is to really lean into the guidance and restrictions on activity that exists," Carney said. "[Relaxing restrictions] would send a signal to folks that, frankly, is not the right signal to send now--which is, 'We've accomplished our goal to stop out the virus and we can go back to normal now.'"
Phase 3 allows for larger indoor gatherings and restaurants to open at full capacity.
Each of the state's school districts are currently in the process of developing their own plans for reopening, many through a team made up of educators, staff, administrators, and parents, the governor said, and those plans will be presented to respective school boards. Some plans are already in the process of being reviewed.
Carney pointed to Cape Henlopen's plan as a positive working model, which presents parents with a choice of allowing their child to take part in either hybrid or remote learning. Space permitting, elementary schools would have in-person instruction availability five days a week, while middle and high schools will be restricted to two days per week.
"We know that children are not as susceptible to the virus. The concern is, primarily, with teachers and staff there," Carney said. "The middle schools and high schools have remote options for parents who would like that...almost like a college model, if you will, where you go to class a couple days a week and then you do your work at home and you're working on papers and and other assignments, a mix of remote and in-person instruction."
Carney said, as long as everyone keeps working toward the common goal, schools will be able to reopen more quickly.
"It's really a question of balancing that messaging out: the need to continue on pace, to wear masks, to social distance, to stomp down the virus and enable us to bring children back to schools and have businesses more open, so that they can get revenue and survive, put people back to work," Carney said. "We have two objectives: reinvigorate the economy and bring children back to school. They're connected. So that's what will guide our decisions with respect to the remaining reopening that has to occur, and most of that is around restaurant capacity and gatherings and places that are at the greatest risk of transmitting the virus in our communities."