The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday, February 17, 2023, unveiled the first bobblehead series featuring the thirteen Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).
Among the collection is Too-Fly the Delaware State University Hornet mascot.
According to Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar the bobbleheads, which are individually numbered, are available for pre-sale at a cost of $35, with a portion of the proceeds going back to the schools.
Museum officials said the release of the bobblehead series was meant to coincide with Black History Month.