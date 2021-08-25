Despite concerns about an increasingly worrisome COVID-19 Delta variant, Appoquinimink School District Superintendent Dr. Matthew Burrows isn't letting that dampen his enthusiasm about seeing halls filled with children again.
"We're definitely excited for the school year, and for the five days a week for students to come back in," Burrows told Chris Carl on Delaware's Afternoon News on WDEL. "We get a lot of questions, and you give the best information that you have at the time. But as we know, as we've learned over the last 18 months, things can change quickly. And we have to be willing to adapt, and pivot, and move, always looking to do what's best for kids."
Some of those lessons, Burrows said, will be carried over into the new school year. While being in-person is always the preferable option, a global pandemic helped shed some light on alternatives to connection, and that'll continue in the immediate future.
"Nothing beats human interaction, is something that we learned, and learned to appreciate, from the last 18 months," he said. "But also, there's some things that we can do where you don't have to be--particularly like meetings and things like that--in person. And you're able to do that in different activities you can do with kids, in different formats, with the technology and all the things we learned during COVID."
An emphasis will be put on a return to normalcy, and providing students with as full an in-school experience as possible, Burrows said, but there will be some obvious changes that might be a little different than the pre-COVID world.
"We're working as hard as we can to move forward to having things as, well, air quotes 'normal' as they possibly can be. Students are and staff are masked as they come back, so that will be a little different. But we're looking to have it as normal as possible," Burrows said. "We have what we call 'COVID Keepers,' things that we learned from it, that were was great for kids and allowed us to offer things to kids that we couldn't previously.
But they'll also have some new options available for students who found they thrive in a virtual setting, or for families just not yet ready to be sending children back to schools for in-person instruction.
"This is the first year that we're offering a virtual option for families. So that's something that's new to us, something that we learned from COVID. So if there are families that aren't comfortable for different reasons, or are unable to have their kids in school, we do have a virtual option, which I think is something that we talked about at smaller scale at different levels, and just weren't able to do because there were always roadblocks."
And of course, a running theme in the concerns all districts are facing as the new year approached, Burrows said Appoquinimink was not spared the shortage of bus drivers seen on a national level.
"We're still struggling with transportation and getting kids to school. That's something that we're working towards and constantly looking for bus drivers, and solutions to the issue," he said. "It's one of those things where you take two steps forward, and then you take four steps back...That's causing some challenges. We have had families jump in and volunteer to drive their kids to school when they're able to do that, so that that helps us out. But we still need bus drivers. It's still going to be an issue that plagues us as we go into this new year."
Despite the obstacles, Burrows said he won't let it diminish the joy he finds in getting kids back to school, and will keep his eyes on the prize.
"I'm just thankful that we're able to move forward to five days a week, and I think we need to keep her eyes on that, and focus on that," Burrows said. "There's going to be things that are opportunities or obstacles, things that we're gonna have to overcome, and we may have to pivot. But I think we focus on the positive that we're moving forward, getting kids in school five days a week, and keep our focus on doing what's best for our kids. I think that'll keep us going and keep us moving forward every day."