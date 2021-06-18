NRG plans to retire the Indian River plant in Delaware next year.
WBOC-TV reports that the company announced plans to retire several plants on Thursday.
The company expects to close the coal-powered plant near Millsboro in June 2022.
NRG says closing these plants was a difficult, but necessary decision in light of the low market prices.
NRG Senior Manager Dave Schrader said in a statement that employees will have the opportunity to apply for open positions within NRG.
The company will also provide transition assistance and severance in accordance with NRG policies.
NRG has not announced plans for the property after it closes.