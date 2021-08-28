A nurse who was contracted to work at Sussex Correctional Institution was convicted of falsifying records.
Erin Clark-Penland, who worked for Connections, the Delaware Department of Correction's medical contractor at the time, was involved in the investigation of the death of an inmate on October 8, 2018.
Clark-Penland claimed she had seen the inmate the previous night, putting that claim into medical laws, but both video surveillance and witness testimony belied her report.
Foul play was ultimately ruled out in the inmate's death, but the Delaware Department of Justice's Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust opened an investigation against Clark-Penland.
She was charged, and ultimately convicted by jury, of Falsifying Business Records and Providing a False Statement to Law Enforcement.
“Delawareans deserve integrity from every publicly paid professional, including contractors who lie about their official acts,” said Attorney General Jennings in a statement. “Lying to the public is always unacceptable – particularly when it deals with something as sensitive as inmate medical care. In this case, it was also criminal. This is a victory for honesty in public service, and I’m grateful to the prosecutors and police who made it possible.”
The Department of Correction did not say why they believed Clark-Penland falsified the records.
Clark-Penland will be sentenced in Superior Court at a later date, and could face up to two years in prison.