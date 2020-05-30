You may not know her name, but she's a healthcare trailblazer who's retiring after nearly 44 years, leaving a legacy that'll help keep you safe.
Michele Campbell is a nurse who greeted Christiana Hospital's first-ever patient back in 1985, and Dr. Stephen Pearlman said Michele pioneered lifesaving procedures that are especially relevant now.
"A lot of the things that she had put in place in terms of how we monitor patients' well-being and processes, etc. is fundamental to how we deal with a crisis like this," said Pearlman.
Campbell is now calling it a career, and her sendoff Friday was modified to fit coronavirus restrictions, with friends driving past her house, honking horns, to drop off gifts and wish her well.
"Thank you--we're gonna have a traffic jam!!" said Campbell.
Her daughter, Sarah, followed in mom's footsteps and has to remind herself occasionally just how much of a trailblazer her mom is.
"I didn't realize, like, the impact she had--I mean, I did, but I didn't until this. I'm so proud of her," said Sarah.
Campbell said the important thing is what she and her colleagues accomplished during their time at Christiana.
"This was a milestone for me, and to go out this way, I'm just, like, speechless. I was worried about not being..not to say goodbye, but not to recognize the work that we've done together over the past years--that was going to be hard for me," said Campbell.
Now, she gets to kick back and relax.
"SEE YA!!" she said with a smile.