The National Weather Service is confirming it was a single tornado that went from Dover to Middletown during Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday.

The length of the storm is the longest in Delaware in the past 70 years.

No injuries or fatalities were reported during the 29.2 mile, 30-minute track of the twister that touched down on Sorghum Mill Road south of Dover, and roughly traced up South State Street where it helped blow off the roof of William Henry Middle School.

A nearby warehouse to the school had a pair of tractor trailer trailers flip onto their side.

The tornado then crossed over Walker Round at Route 15 into Westminster Village, and then the intersection of Route 15 and College Road.

The storm then exited north going just east of Cheswold, where damage was lighter approaching Smyrna, where more tree damage occured, and a 96 m.p.h. clocking was detected by a DELDOT weather station as it blew by.

The tornado then continued running along Routes 1 and 13 where tractor trailers were flipped over, before more damage took place to a residence on Blackbird Landing Road.

More homes were damaged in Middletown along Spring Hollow Drive, with one home having a wall blown out.

The NWS believe the tornado then may have started to dissipate between Mount Pleasant and Glasgow, where there was significant damage alongside the Summit Airport and in Brennan Estates.

They said Doppler radar data showed a continued rotational signature on radar into Cecil County, Maryland, but was not included in the details of this storm.

According to the Tornado History Project, the 29.2 mile path nearly doubles the longest tornado path strictly in Delaware in the past 70 years.

A tornado on June 24, 1994 went from near Marydel to Woodland Beach in Kent County for 15 miles.

A 1984 tornado went between Hurlock, Maryland and Bridgeville for 18 miles.

It is the first tornado to touch down in Delaware since 2017, and the first EF-1 since 2014.

A stronger EF-2 tornado touched down just south of Delaware in Mardela Springs, Maryland. That tornado lasted for just over a mile.

The National Weather Service's Philadelphia/Mount Holly office also confirmed tornadoes in Ocean City & Strathmere/Marmora, New Jersey, and Worcester Township, Pennsylvania.