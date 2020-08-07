The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a second tornado touched down in Delaware in association with Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday.
The EF-1 rated tornado touched down along Jump School House Road just south of Sandtown Road at 8:25 a.m. on August 4, 2020, then traveled northwest near Sandtown Road, damaging a series of homes and trees. Several homes had roofs ripped off, and one garage had its wall torn off.
The tornado continued its journey to the Route 10 intersection and the Sandtown Landfill facility, where truck trailers were flipped over and front-end loaders had windows blown out.
The NWS believes the tornado then dissipated as it approached the Maryland line.
The tornado is estimated to have reached a peak wind speed of 100 miles per hour during its 2.6 mile journey.
The tornado joined a record-breaking 29.2 mile twister from Dover to Middletown, confirmed by NWS Thursday, which tore the roof off a Dover middle school and damaged several homes.
No injuries were reported in either tornado, but state police said a Milford woman was killed when a large tree branch fell on her during Tropical Storm Isaias.
There is still a chance other debris fields could eventually be classified as damage from tornadoes.