Slaughter Beach Damage 2

Damage to a tree near a home outside of Slaughter Beach, Delaware on July 1, 2021.

 Travis Michels/Submitted

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck just south of Harrington Thursday afternoon.

The storm passed just south of the State Fairgrounds just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening, causing roofs to blow off of buildings, and trees to crash onto Route 13 near Tower Hill Road.

Officials have yet to announce an estimated path or wind speed for that storm.

NWS surveyors are also checking the area between Milford and Slaughter Beach for a possible second tornado signature.

