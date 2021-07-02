The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck just south of Harrington Thursday afternoon.
The storm passed just south of the State Fairgrounds just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening, causing roofs to blow off of buildings, and trees to crash onto Route 13 near Tower Hill Road.
The survey crew can confirm a tornado did occur south of Harrington in Delaware on Thursday, but the rating and other details are still being worked out. The survey is still ongoing and the crew is heading to investigate the other areas of possible tornado damage. #DEwx— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 2, 2021
Officials have yet to announce an estimated path or wind speed for that storm.
NWS surveyors are also checking the area between Milford and Slaughter Beach for a possible second tornado signature.