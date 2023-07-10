The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Middletown area on Sunday afternoon.
Site Surveyors determined that an EF-1 tornado touched down near Boyds Corner Road (Route 896) just west of Bayberry at 4:49 p.m. on July 9, 2023.
The storm cut a 1.19 mile path running to the north, before lifting near Hyetts Corner Road.
No injuries were reported in the storm that caused damage to several homes, porches, trees, and even a playground.
The NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, but no Tornado Warning, during Sunday afternoon's line of storms that brought over 3 inches of rain to parts of Delaware, but a site survey was conducted in the Middletown area following reports of downed trees and home damage.
The storm started near the northwest corner of Route 896 and North Bayberry Parkway, going ENE across a playground and a pond into the Grand View Farms neighborhood.
It crossed both legs of Milford Drive, eventually running along Ethel Court, where it then made its way to Asbury Chase.
After crossing Bullen Drive, it then worked north across Red Fox Circle, before lifting at Hyetts Corner Road, just before it would have crossed Route 1, very close to the scene of a tractor trailer which was pushed onto the top of a minivan.
Besides the crash, the NWS said there was additional signs of wind damage east of Routes 1 and 13, including corn damage along Port Penn Road, Sugar Pine Drive, and Dutch Neck Road.
The NWS believes that damage was caused by straight line winds.
In all, the tornado was believed to be on the ground for about two minutes.
It is Delaware's second tornado of the year, after an EF-3 struck near Bridgeville in April.