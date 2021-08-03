The National Weather Service says a survey of storm damage from last Thursday's thunderstorm that spawned a Tornado Warning near Ocean View showed no sign a twister touched down on land.
The Mount Holly office off the National Weather Service said they found tree damage on Hollymount Road north of the Indian River along with some sand displacement, but there was no conclusive indication of damage besides straight-line winds, estimated at about 60 m.p.h.
They also addressed video of a waterspout produced by the storm, but they said it was over the Atlantic, with no sign it had touched down on any land near the Indian River Bridge.
While no tornado was confirmed in Delaware, they did confirm nine tornadoes connected to the cells in the greater Philadelphia area, including an EF-3 (140 m.p.h.) storm that went from Somerton to Bensalem in Pennsylvania.