A Newark Charter School bus struck parked cars and a utility pole Tuesday morning, though city authorities said injuries were minor and none of the elementary or middle school students onboard required transportation to the hospital.
According to Newark Police, bus #16 was pulling into the charter school's Patriot Way campus when it struck parked cars, left the roadway, and hit a pole around 8:55 a.m. on October 5, 2021.
Officers arrived to find a school nurse treating students who'd suffered minor injuries. Parents were notified of the incident, authorities said.
Police said updates would be issued as more information is gathered on the incident.