Short-term and vacation rentals in Ocean City, Maryland are allowed again the town continues to relax COVID-19 restrictions.
After opening its beach and boardwalk last weekend, Mayor Rick Meehan signed an executive order allowing hotels, motels, vacation rentals, and commercial lodging establishments to rent to more than just "essential lodgers." The restriction had been put in place on March 31.
In addition, it repealed the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for any Marylander, or people visiting Maryland, who had traveled to the New York City tri-state area.
Gatherings in Ocean City are still restricted to 10 people or less, in line with Maryland's state guidelines.
Short-term rentals are still not allowed in the state of Delaware, including its beaches.
VIEW MAYOR RICK MEEHAN'S RECLARATION