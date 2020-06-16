Dr. Kara Odom Walker is abandoning her role as Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services to join Nemours' National Office of Policy and Prevention this summer.
Gov. John Carney will nominate Molly Magarik, the current DHSS Deputy Secretery, to succeed Odom Walker, who will leave the position she's held since February 2017 at Delaware's largest state agency to head to her new office in Washington, D.C. Once there, she will "pursue health care policy work at the national level," as Senior Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer.
“It was an incredible honor to be chosen by Governor Carney to lead the team at DHSS and to be entrusted with meeting the needs of the people of Delaware,” said Walker. “It has been one of the highlights of my life to come back to my home state and lead the dedicated team of women and men here at DHSS. During the pandemic, I witnessed our team come together as never before and figure out new ways of meeting the health and social service needs of the people we are sworn to serve. I am grateful to the Governor’s office, our fellow state agencies, the legislators, community partners and residents of Delaware for the faith they had in me and our entire Department. While I know that we advanced many health and social service policies during my tenure, I will always wish that I had more time, because there is more work to address health equity, health care costs and access to care up and down our state, but particularly for vulnerable populations.”
Carney highlighted much of the initiatives Odom Walker had accomplished in her position:
- Develop first-in-the-nation health care spending and quality benchmarks in Delaware while slowing the growth rate of health care spending;
- Establish a reinsurance program in Delaware that reduced premiums by up to 19% on the individual insurance market in its first year and increased the number of people with coverage;
- Fund a reduction in a long-standing wait list for services among seniors and adults with physical disabilities;
- Create new Medicaid managed care contracts that embed paying for value in health care instead of volume and include quality metrics;
- Hire former Wilmington Police Chief Bobby Cummings to head the Group Violence Intervention program;
- Establish the Delaware Integrated Data System to support individuals and families in Wilmington impacted by violence;
- Expand the Community Partner Support Unit to address social service needs for individuals and families in the communities in which the unit serves;
- Reduce the barriers to individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorder, including launching an online treatment referral system;
- Launch the My Healthy Community web portal, encouraging communities to assess the overall health of their residents for chronic diseases, mental illness and substance use, maternal and child health, and now COVID-19;
- Train more than 1,000 front-line employees in a trauma-informed approach;
- Raise the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 and make healthy beverages the default drink in kids’ meals; and
- Expand Medicaid dental coverage to adults, including individuals with disabilities.
“Since the day I took office as Governor, Dr. Walker has been a central part of the most qualified and diverse cabinet in Delaware’s history,” said Carney. “Over the last several years, she has managed our health and social services programs with grace, poise, and with a steadfast focus on helping the Delawareans who are most in need. Kara’s compassionate leadership has been so incredibly important this year, as Delaware has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. Her leadership during this difficult time has saved lives, and helped Delaware respond successfully to this disease. Now we all need to do our part. Stay socially distant. Wear a face covering. Kara’s voice and leadership will be sorely missed in Delaware, but I’m confident she will continue to do great things at Nemours.”
Magarik's nomination will be considered by the Delaware Senate later in June, an announcement said. She would take the highest leadership position in an agency with 11 divisions and 4,000 employees.
“I am truly humbled and incredibly honored to be nominated by Governor Carney as the next Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services,” said Magarik. “I am grateful to the Governor for the trust and faith he has in me to lead this agency, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to serve in his Cabinet. I thank Secretary Walker for her leadership and guidance, and for the inspiring way she had led our Department for more than three years with an innovative spirit, a caring heart and an incredible commitment to improving the quality of life for Delawareans.”
Magarik has held her position since February 2017 as well, and has handled a numbed of directional priorities for the department, including health care financing, payment and delivery system reform, budget administration and management, and early childhood education. She's previously been the department's chief strategy officer as well.
“Molly is a proven leader, a problem solver, and a committed public servant who has been second-in-command at DHSS for the last three and a half years,” said Carney. “Throughout her career, and especially as Deputy Secretary, Molly built important relationships and trust with members of the General Assembly, our health care systems, agency staff, and Delawareans throughout the state. As we continue to fight COVID-19, I’m confident Molly will be able to lead this department without missing a beat, while continuing our work to make Delaware a stronger and healthier state. I look forward to the Senate considering her nomination.”