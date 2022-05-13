Frontier Airlines announced Friday that, effective Monday, June 6, 2022, it would be discontinuing service to and from Wilmington-New Castle Airport (ILG).
Delaware River and Bay Authority spokesperson Jim Salmon issued a statement in an email to WDEL.
"We are disappointed with the decision of Frontier Airlines ownership and management to discontinue scheduled service at Wilmington Airport – ILG prior to the busy summer season," Salmon said. "Given the current economic and labor environment, the airline has made business choices across its system. We are hopeful that as it rationalizes current and future resources in anticipation of its proposed merger, the airline will choose to strategically restore service to Delaware."
Frontier had only just rejoined ILG in February 2021, running flights three times a week exclusively to Orlando, Florida, via a 180-seat Airbus A320. It's presence actually resulted in more federal money being made available to the airport thanks to the increased number of "boarded commercial flights." The airline's departure once more leaves Delaware in the position of being the only state without commercial flights.
Salmon said DRBA management and staff believe commercial air service is something that could find viability at ILG, particularly because of the airport's location along the I-95 corridor, while having the "lowest cost operating environment of any airport in the US."
"We are working to make ILG the airport of choice for business and leisure travelers in Delaware, South Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland who value both time and money; low fares, inexpensive parking rates, and a convenient, hassle-free airport experience," he said. "Securing new commercial service for Wilmington – ILG will remain one of the airport’s key goals, but to be clear, air service is only one aspect of the airport’s overall role and value to the community. ILG is also a home for corporate aviation, advanced flight training, certain non-aviation businesses, and its all-important military mission in civil and national defense. We will continue to promote the many benefits of Wilmington Airport to those airlines who value both low-costs, and an uncongested air traffic and passenger operating experience."