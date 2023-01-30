One person died, and at least two others were hurt, when a utility task vehicle (UTV) crashed on private property in the area of Corner Ketch Road and Branch Road around 10 Sunday night, January 29, 2023.
New Castle County Police said five people were believed to be riding the UTV at the time of the crash, and several were ejected.
A 47-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other men, aged 47 and 40, were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.