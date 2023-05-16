A state agency with eight people on staff could have significant influence over planning for Delaware's future energy needs.
The State Energy Office is part of the Department of Natural Resources' Climate, Coastal and Energy Division. The General Assembly created it 20 years ago. New legislation called the Delaware Energy Planning Act would provide the State Energy Office with the ability to serve as a lead agency on several climate- and energy-related issues, including the buildout and resiliency of Delaware's energy grid.
State Senator Stephanie Hansen, D- Middletown, also said the office would seek to promote energy equity and monitor progress toward the transition to renewable sources of energy, including planning for offshore wind power development. The State Energy Office would also be required to produce a comprehensive State Energy Plan every five years.
Five new staff members and a consultant would be added.
“Over the years, Delaware has made progress in setting realistic and attainable goals to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, minimize our greenhouse gas emissions, and move our state to clean and sustainable energy sources,” Hansen said. “Now it’s time for the rubber to meet the road. And to do that, we need one agency with the capability and resources to holistically direct Delaware’s overall energy portfolio, recommend solutions that will meet our goals and coordinate all of those efforts with the complex network of constituencies, advisory groups, regulatory agencies and private companies who have a stake in Delaware’s energy policy. The legislation I am putting forward today will help bolster the State Energy Office to take on that mission.”
Hansen is sponsor of Senate Bill 7. She chairs the Senate Environment, Energy and Transportation Committee.
"The Delaware Energy Planning Act represents a critical step forward in Delaware's journey towards a sustainable and resilient future," Representative Debra Heffernan, D-North Wilmington / Bellefonte said. "As we continue to move toward renewable energy sources, this measure will ensure our energy grid's durability, efficiency, and adaptability, safeguarding Delawareans against disruptions and promoting a reliable energy supply for all."