Dover Police said a woman seriously hurt last Wednesday in a crash involving one of their officers has died.
The wreck happened on September 6, 2023, around 8 a.m. at South Little Creek Road and Signal Street.
59-year old Loreen Miller of Dover was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition. Police said she died from her injuries on Sunday, September 10th.
Dover Police crash investigators said a car driven by Miller turned left in front of a patrol vehicle, resulting in what police said was "an offset head-on collision."
The officer involved, a 4-year veteran of the force, was treated for minor injuries, but has been put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation which is standard procedure in an incident where someone is killed and an officer is involved.