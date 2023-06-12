Dover Police said an officer involved shooting took place Sunday night, June 11, 2023, in the 400 block of Sussex Avenue.
According to police, officers were sent to a trespassing complaint, but when they arrived the dispute between a man and a woman had spilled out into the street.
Police said the man, a 37-year old Dover resident, was armed with a handgun and fired a shot after officers had arrived.
At this point police said he refused to comply with officer's commands and was shot.
He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus in serious condition.
The officer, a two-and-a-half year veteran of the force, was put on paid, administrative leave pending an investigation by Dover Police and the Delaware Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.