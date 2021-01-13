nccopolice2.jpg

The driver of a car that was speeding towards officers was shot and killed shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, New Castle County Police said.

The incident unfolded on Wilmington's East Side when county police officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of 24th Street and Rosemont Avenue on January 13, 2021.

Police officials said the driver sped away, but was going down a dead-end road.

The vehicle made a U-turn, and police said it drove back at the officers at a high rate of speed.

Officers fired, killing the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.