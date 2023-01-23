Two men are facing charges following a home invasion in Manor Park, after which one of the suspects was shot by police.
New Castle County Police said Monday that an investigation has determined that "multiple" people with firearms entered a home occupied by eight people, including three children, early Sunday morning, ransacked the place and stole property. Responding officers confronted the fleeing suspects, and police said the suspects failed to comply with the commands of officers.
The suspect who was shot has been identified as 20-year-old Evan Chandler of Bear. He was treated for his injuries, then was turned over to custody of the Department of Correction.
22-year-old David Salasky of New Castle is also charged with robbery, burglary and other offenses.
County Police said two firearms were recovered. County Police also said Sunday that under departmental policy, three officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave pending completion of an investigation.
Police listed these charges in the case:
David Salasky (22) of New Castle was charged with one felony count of robbery in the first degree, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one felony count of burglary in the first degree, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, eight felony counts of aggravated menacing, one felony count of conspiracy in the second degree, and three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. David Salasky was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 11 and bail was set at $256,000.00 cash. Salasky was later committed to Howard R Young Correctional Institution.
Evan Chandler (20) of Bear was charged with one felony count of robbery in the first degree, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one felony count of burglary in the first degree, eight felony counts of aggravated menacing, one felony of conspiracy in the second degree, and three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Evan Chandler was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 11 and bail was set at $233,000.00 cash. Chandler was treated for his injuries and turned over to the custody of the Department of Corrections. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and further details will be released when available.
"Any individual with information related to the investigation is asked to please contact Detective Lieutenant Justin Breslin or Detective Eric Christopher of the Criminal Investigations Unit at (302)395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov or Eric.Christopher@newcastlede.gov. Information can also be submitted by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302)573-2800," New Castle County Police said in a statement.