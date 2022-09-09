A spokesman for a northeastern Maryland sheriff's office says deputies called to a home for a report of a shooting have found five bodies.
The Cecil Whig reports that Cecil County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes says five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills on Friday morning.
Holmes says deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies.
He says officials received a report that multiple people were shot.
Holmes says investigators are still inside the house. He says there's no threat to the public.