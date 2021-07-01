"This is a historic moment for Delaware State University, and for Historically Black Colleges and Universities," said DSU President Tony Allen Thursday discussing the school's merger with Wesley College. "Today, Delaware State University becomes the first HBCU to acquire another institution."
On July 1, 2021, the day officially marking completion of the absorption, Allen introduced members of the team handling portions of the merger and said while his HBCU being the first to acquire another educational institution is noteworthy, the move wasn't driven by the history it would make, but by the necessity of DSU to continue improving.
"We needed to serve more students," Allen said. "We needed to upgrade our excellence, education, care. We needed to increase the size of our footprint; build on our academic programs, grow our research base, and enhance our economic impact on the state of Delaware."
Wesley College, which will now be known as DSU Downtown, will feature Dr. Stacy Downing as Chief Administrative Officer, Terrell Holmes as Associate Vice President, Laura Mayse as Director of Community Development and Institutional Advancement, and finally Dr. Gwen Scott-Jones as Dean of Wesley College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, who was attending the conference on her first official day as a part of the DSU team.
Students' records will be preserved, but the primary goal currently it to ensure renovations are on track for DSU Downtown's fall semester for the more than 70% of 650 possible students continuing their education with the new institution. Allen noted it was a little more than 470 students who would return, and he'd like to eventually see the student body grow to more than 10,000 students.
"We understand that we bought a great brand. And we want to preserve that brand a very real way," he said. "It's a great education. Our graduation rates, our retention rates, our success rates with respect to the students after they graduate from here--86% of which find jobs within six months of graduation in their field. Those things are good for any institution to boast, and out Wesley legacy students will be able to take part in all of it."
What those students won't be able to take part in, Allen noted, was their previous legacy scholarships. However, he said that shouldn't present much of a hurdle.
"Let me be clear: 100% of the Wesley students will pay less than they would pay at Wesley, here at Delaware State University," he said. "One hundred percent. With respect to your scholarship opportunities...the Wesley scholarships are Wesley legacy scholarships, we won't offer them this year. But your combined financial package will [be] a lower price than our Wesley students were paying, so we feel great about that."
Roughly 60% of the staff and faculty--about 75 positions--from Wesley will return to their positions with not impact on their compensation or benefits, Allen said, calling it a "great number and a great opportunity" for the school to continue its growth.
State Sen. Trey Paradee (D-Dover) marked the occasion as one of the greatest he'd seen for Delaware.
"What we're witnessing is history," Paradee said. "I think this day will be looked back on--25, 50, 100 years from now--as being a real inflection point in the history of DSU, the history of Dover, particularly the downtown area...I'm just really, really excited for the future, and what this means. And honestly, this is going to go down as probably the greatest real estate transaction for the state of Delaware ever. I mean, what an incredible value for Delaware State University."