Every Delawarean who filed a 2020 tax return is likely set to receive a $300 direct payment from the state government to help them combat inflation, officials announced Thursday.
"Delaware has always been a unique state, being the First State. We've always been able to work across party lines for the betterment of our state," House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst told WDEL. "We here in Delaware are a little bit smaller state, and we work together to make sure that Delawareans are taken care of, and we work well with our colleagues across the aisle. This isn't a partisan piece of legislation. It's definitely bipartisan."
Longhurst said on March 24, 2022, the plan has already been agreed to in principle by leaders of all four party caucuses, and should see consideration during the April return of legislative procedures, with their hope being that the first checks are expected to reach the population before mid-June.
"My hope is these direct payments will provide some measure of relief for Delaware families who are dealing with higher costs at the grocery store and the gas pump," said Governor John Carney in a release. "Every taxpayer I’ve ever talked to expects us to manage their money in a way that’s responsible and sustainable over the long term. These direct payments to Delaware families are part of a broader, responsible budget proposal that will invest in education, our economy, and Delaware communities, and increase our reserves to prepare our state for the future."
A global pandemic created significant economic hardships which have extended through the previous two years, and those issues have been compounded by recent rising inflation, made even worse by an ongoing war created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Officials said, while inflationary factors are beyond state control, the still need to help First State residents address the rising cost of goods and services, but, with an almost $1 billion surplus, and more than $200 million in DEFAC money headed to the state, it was an obvious pathway for providing assistance.
"[Without that financial groundwork,] it would have been a lot tougher to come up with a solution," Longhurst said. "This was our number one priority, because we knew we couldn't do the gas tax. So we thought that tax relief rebate would probably be the best avenue..., if we did not have this surplus, we probably wouldn't have been able to do this. Or we would have had to figure out from where the money would have come elsewhere. This is this year's money, which is easy accessible for us to make sure that the money can go right into the pockets of the Delawareans."
Everywhere she goes, it's evident people are currently struggling, Longhurst said. Additionally, every legislator is also a resident of Delaware, and they've seen the impact of the financial state of the country with their own eyes.
"It starts from when I go pump gas, I'm standing there and people are complaining at the gas stations. People are complaining in the grocery stores, when they're checking out you can see their faces when they hit that button and see how much their groceries cost," Longhurst said."It's a topic of conversation for everybody. And it ranges from social media to being on the streets. You hear it everywhere. I mean, we in the General Assembly are citizens of state of Delaware, we're also feeling it. So it's not something that's unusual to us. We're hearing it all around."
And certain officials hope this is only the beginning of legislators providing relief to Delawareans.
"The state has hundreds-of-millions of dollars more than what is needed to pay for our annual funding bills, including prudently setting aside money in reserve," said State House Minority Leader Danny Short (R-Seaford) in a release. "Hopefully, this rebate will not be treated as a final solution, but rather as a good start towards balancing the state’s needs with those of our citizens."
A gas tax was considered, but is decidedly difficult to implement even as gas grows to over $4 per gallon, because a gas tax holiday would mean revenue for bond agreements pledged to the Transportation Trust Fund would need to immediately defaulted on, with no guarantee the savings would be passed on to the consumer.
"Delawareans are struggling, and this rebate will help provide some much-needed relief as we deal with rising inflation and high fuel prices," said Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, (R-Ocean View). "I am pleased that the four caucuses were able to come together and work on this proposal to help the citizens of our state."