The building of I-95 through downtown Wilmington sliced several Wilmington neighborhoods apart, but officials continue to discuss how to bond the communities back together with a potential new park over the interstate.
The Wilmington Area Planning Council (WILMAPCO) is currently conducting a Feasibility Study, specifically looking for input from residents near I-95 and anyone who travels over I-95 in the section between 6th Street and Delaware Avenue.
It is that area that is being considered for what is known as a cap, covering I-95 with a park, business, or another concept, reclaiming space lost when the interstate was built in the 1960s.
WILMAPCO's Principal Planner Dave Gula said as they've reached four months into the process, they still want to do more listening than talking.
"We're waiting to hear what you tell us. Once you tell us what you think, then we start telling you how we make what you want, work. How we can make things show up that you imagined in your head."
Tuesday's Public Workshop focused on three initial concepts, with room being allowed for those with other visions to bring their ideas to the table.
One cap would keep all of the existing cross streets, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th, and create miniature blocks over I-95, with each having their own identities including a meadow, a community stage, woodlands, a public lawn, and then possibly a building near Delaware Avenue. It would also close the 10th Street ramp to I-95 Northbound.
The second proposal would create two distinct sections, cutting off 8th and 9th Streets to allow for two larger park areas separated by 10th Street, although still maintaining most of the amenities from the first cap.
A third approach would be similar to option A, with the different sections in place, but more space for civic activities.
Gula said one concern he's heard over the first few months of talking to nearby residents is if you change the traffic pattern too much, it will cause frustration.
"Change is something that is not generally super popular. You can't tell somebody that a change is going to be all positive, people don't believe that. We do have to be very careful when we start looking how how we make it safer for people or bicyclists, and then say cars can't get through here either."
Gula also said he's heard from residents concerned a cap could inadvertently heavily change the character of the surrounding neighborhoods.
"What about homeless people, what are you doing to do about them, kick them out?' That's a social piece we have to think about as we go forward. A concern we heard about earlier in the process was what about the houses around here, what happens to them when you build this big wonderful thing, how do you protect the homeowners here so they don't get priced out of the neighborhood."
Among the notes left by those looking at the plans Tuesday night were concerns about lighting, 24/7 access to the park, and how far the cap could be extended.
One successful example has been 5.2-acre Kyle Warren Park in Dallas, which runs over the Woodall Rodgers Freeway, and hosts a series of events in the new green space.
Seattle opened their Freeway Park over I-95 in 1976, and has been planning for the last decade to connect more of its sections into one cohesive unit.
Phoenix has a tunnel under Deck Park, but they have struggled to find success above the tunnel.
Gula said a story like that would need to be a lesson for Wilmington. However the public wants to use the space a I-95 cap would create, the simple point is, it needs to be used.
"There is something to be said for just having a big open space, but it has to be programmed. One of the biggest challenges is if you just put out a green field with some trees, and no one is taking care of it, pretty soon it isn't an area you want to visit because it's overgrown or it has too much trash."
You can learn more about WILMAPCO's story, and how you can contact them with your ideas, on their website.
Another large workshop is expected to be scheduled in about three months, when a concept is picked, and then researched to see if it can be budgeted and made successful.
The final version of the feasibility study isn't expected to be completed until late this year, or early in 2023.