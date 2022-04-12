Gov. John Carney joined Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, Department of Agriculture Secretary Michael T. Scuse and volunteers April 11 to plant trees on farmland recently acquired by DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation for Killens Pond State Park. Pictured, from left to right, STRIVE program student Richard Bebber, Sen. Dave Lawson, Secretary Scuse, Gov. Carney, Bank of America volunteer Crystal Clough and Secretary Garvin plant a ceremonial white oak tree on the property.