On their way to fulfilling the promise made in the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI), Gov. John Carney and other officials on Monday visited Killens Pond State Park with students from Dover High School in celebration of Earth Month.
"A million trees, one for every Delawarean," Carney said. "The idea is to plant as many trees--hopefully a million trees--over the next several years to address one aspect of our approach to climate change and reducing carbon emissions to the atmosphere."
So far, the TEDI Tracker introduced to help monitor project progress, put thes total number of trees planted around 75,000. The tree-planting initiative was debuted in November 2021 as part of Delaware's long-term Climate Action Plan to help address climate change.
DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says TEDI is one of the biggest components of that plan.
"One of the reasons, as the governor said, it's something that everyone can do," Garvin said. "Everybody can get out and take an opportunity and plant a tree at their home, at their business, at their school. We are so excited."
Students with Dover High School's Strive Program joined Carney, Garvin, Department of Agriculture Sec. Michael T. Scuse, and volunteers from Bank of America to plant roughly 100 White Oak trees at the park.
“Since its inception, the Delaware Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Grant Program has provided almost $1.85 million in matching tree grants for more than 585 projects in the First State--with more than 16,500 trees planted,” Secretary Scuse said. “This year, thanks to our cooperative partnerships with DNREC and the Governor’s Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative, it is my pleasure to announce we will be providing almost $137,000 to fund 23 community tree projects resulting in the planting of 2,950 trees.”
You can check out progress on the TEDI Tracker below, or visit DE.Gov/TEDI for more information: