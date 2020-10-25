A new office building, apartments and retail space at the re-purposed former Concord Plaza office complex on Silverside Road could be hopeful signs for Delaware's economy after the coronavirus lockdown.
The new buildings are affirmation of economic progress, said Buccini-Pollin Group Executive Vice President Mike Hare.
"Between the apartment building and this office building, we'll create 134 new construction jobs over the next year, which we think is important," said Hare.
Hare said area residents remember the location as the longtime home of the Concord Plaza office complex.
"But in the past year and a half, we've added 166 new apartment units, as well as 30,000 square feet of new retail, (and) concurrent with the construction of the new office building is a new apartment building as well, which will contain 15,000 square feet of retail, as well as 66 new apartments," said Hare.
The office building will become the new headquarters of Marlette Funding in June 2121, and the new apartments are expected to be ready for tenants by about August, as part of what's now a mixed-use complex called the Concord.