"I just want to make sure that folks in the area are aware, when they see flashing lights at the airport and fire engines coming and emergency medical personnel that morning, that it's a drill," said the Delaware River and Bay Authority's Jim Salmon
Officials are hoping to let people now before Saturday, April 23, 2022, that if they're in the area of the Wilmington-New Castle Airport (ILG) and happen to see a large number of emergency responder vehicles there, don't panic, everything's actually fine.
"This full-scale emergency exercise will test emergency plans and procedures, communication framework, and coordination abilities among participants both in the public and private sector," Salmon said. "The exercise is required by the FAA every three years, and it'll take place...on the north side of the airport. It's a simulated mass casualty event, staged with more than 30 victims. Following the drill, evaluations will be conducted and assessments will be done, and we'll determine how effective they were in implementing any response procedures, and changes or enhancements to the process, plans, and procedures, if necessary."
Since the test is only require every three years, it can get pretty big, as it looks to test emergency responders from local, state, and federal agencies. Salmon wants to do everything possible to avoid a panic, because that's a lot of flashing lights people might be seeing from the roadway, and what's being simulated is going to look very, very serious.
"Typically, at the airport, it involves a plane crash, a simulator plane event. It could be a hijacking event. There's a number of different scenarios, but typically at the airport it involves a crash simulation," Salmon said. "There's numerous participants involved--the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, Delaware Department of Forensic Sciences, the Delaware National Guard, New Castle County Emergency Medical Services, a number of volunteer fire departments, the American Red Cross--there's a wide-ranging number of participants that will play a role in responding to an accident, a major incident, while going through the steps that would be required should such an incident happen in the future, and then evaluation of the conduct and responses to that accident."
Salmon said, while it's important to remain at the top of their game, he hopes these are practices and procedures he never has to worry about using, on a day he hopes never arrives.
"There are a lot of agencies involved, a lot of coordination and teamwork necessary. These types of drills, you're doing them to gauge where you are, gauge how your emergency plans are developed. In the end, you hope you never have to put into practice what you're simulating into a real life experience. You hope that never happens."