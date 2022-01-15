An oil furnace is the culprit in a Kent County house fire that did about $100,000.00 damage.
The fire was reported around 9 Friday night in the 19 thousand block of South DuPont Highway near Williamsville Road.
Farmington Volunteer Fire Company crews, along with those from other area companies, arrived on-scene to find smoke coming from the house, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
The fire spread from the furnace through the house before firefighters could extinguish the flames.
No one was hurt.