Clean-up from an oil spill that spanned from Bowers Beach to Ocean City, Maryland, is winding down.
DNREC said it's awaiting outgoing high tide Monday to determine whether clean-up should continue in some locations.
"We have good reason to believe from our on-scene monitoring that the clearance of oil and cleanup efforts of oily debris from the beaches are largely complete," said DNREC Sec. Shawn Garvin in a written statement.
The agency cautions even if clean-up efforts are suspended people may still see oily debris come ashore here and there, and they'll continue to respond to beaches when needed. Beaches that closed for clean-up have since reopened.
To date, more than 75 tons of oily debris and tar balls have been removed from Delaware's coastline, DNREC said.
The cause of the heavy fuel oil spill, first spotted on Broadkill Beach October 19, 2020, remains under investigation with the U.S. Coast Guard sending "oil fingerprinting" samples to a lab for possible identification.
The Delaware Audubon Society is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the offending vessel.
The public is asked to continue reporting sizeable sightings of oiled debris, tar balls or oiled wildlife on Delaware's coastline to 1.800.662.8802. For reports concerning the Maryland coastline, call the Maryland Department of the Environment at 1.866.633.4686.