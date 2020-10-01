A crash involving an oil truck that rolled over has closed Kirkwood Highway in both directions in Marshallton.
The wreck occurred around 6 this morning and resulted in the truck leaking a signficant amount of oil across the roadway.
Mill Creek firefighters arriving at the scene just west of their main station declared a hazardous materials incident bringing additional resources to the incident including the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.