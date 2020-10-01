Kirkwood Highway oil spill
DelDOT

A crash involving an oil truck that rolled over has closed Kirkwood Highway in both directions in Marshallton.

The wreck occurred around 6 this morning and resulted in the truck leaking a signficant amount of oil across the roadway.

Mill Creek firefighters arriving at the scene just west of their main station declared a hazardous materials incident bringing additional resources to the incident including the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.