Some of the oldest tombstones from a cemetery just outside Greenwood have gone missing.
According to Delaware State Police, the groundskeeper for St. Johnstown Cemetery at 13471 St. Johnstown Road has reported stones going missing over the previous three weeks.
In total, seven or eight have gone missing so far, with each dating to the 1800s.
Anyone with information regarding the location of the missing headstones is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.337.1090 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.