Governor John Carney announced Thursday he would be kicking off the new year with a new State of Emergency declaration.
During an update on Delaware's response to COVID-19 on December 30, 2021, Carney said as the pandemic situation in the First State becomes increasingly more "dire," he was going to once again declare a State of Emergency to allow his administration greater resources in assisting hospitals with their buckling infrastructure.
"Omicron is coming. It's been in other states at greater percentages, and it moves like wildfire through a population, which is part of our message today, and concern," Carney said. "In order to enable us to help our hospital partners depopulate and move patients from the hospital emergency rooms and beds in the hospitals into long-term care and other assisted facilities, we need some emergency powers. I'll be declaring a State of Emergency effective this coming Monday, on January 3rd. It will give us additional flexibility to help manage the COVID-19 surge."
There was no mention of extending that power to businesses or via school mandates again. Carney said, to the issue of schools, that those circumstances were being discussed at a district level, seeming to indicate he'd leave the decision up to them, which was similar to his approach to business leaders in the state, who he encouraged to require customers to wear masks.
"We understand that you know, better than we do, your operational needs two years into this, and we expect business leaders to step up and and do what has to be done," Carney said.
With the seven-day rolling average at over 1,000 new cases daily, 2,283 COVID-related deaths in the state, and a current high of 454 hospitalizations--lower than the previous peak of 474 set in January, but still significant as New Year's Eve gatherings approach with the expectations the state is on pace to surpass even that number--
"Here's the simple fact: 78% of the hospitalizations were people that are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. So it's not just people that haven't gotten any shots, but if you've only had one shot, you haven't been boosted, we need you to get that done," Carney said. "For those of you who are unvaccinated, it's really important that you wear a mask when you're in public--in indoor spaces in particular--at the risk of getting or transmitting the [virus] to others."
Joined by Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said those New Year's Eve gatherings are becoming more and more likely to be close-to-guaranteed "super spreader" events, regardless of size, in the face of Omicron's arrival.
"If people do not take away anything from this presentation, please listen to this: if you are gathering with people indoors and you do not have a mask on over this next weekend on New Year's Eve, you should expect to become positive with COVID," Magarik said. "I'm not saying you're going to be severely hospitalized, that depends on a lot of factors, but it is everywhere. With the Omicron variant, you can see in cases from surrounding states, we're hitting record totals. We're going to hit another record total of cases today. Omicron is everywhere. We've yet to be able to figure out how to eat and drink through masks, so...if you're having a dinner party, if you're getting together with somebody for coffee, that is where this spread is occurring. Please, if you go out on New Year's, please do so with the understanding and expectation you very likely will test positive for COVID in the next few days after."
Carney suggested holding off on New Year's Eve celebrations until cases have "returned back to Earth," and instead celebrating the New Year in a month.
Magarik also mentioned the CDC's latest guidance on isolating following close contact with a COVID-positive person, stating the fully vaccinated only need to wear a mask, no quarantine necessary, according to the latest science. Those without boosters or the unvaccinated will need to quarantine, but only for five days, as long as they're asymptomatic. They should still wear a mask for the full 10-day period. Those displaying symptoms should continue to isolate until feeling better.
"I know it's controversial that a well-fitting, high-quality mask really does allow people to protect others, whether they know they're infected or again if they're following the new CDC guidance coming out. We really do have to evolve with the science," she said. "We also have to realize that part of living with this is, 10 days staying at home, especially if the science doesn't support that you need to be at home that entire 10 days, [for] an average person, it's incredibly disruptive. And we know that that guidance has really put people in a bad spot of feeling like, 'Well, I want to follow the science but I have a job, I have responsibilities. I can't stay at home for 10 days.'...Unfortunately, 10 days being at home isolated is a luxury, especially if it's not supported by the science that that's the best way to keep people safe."
Aside from aiding in one's minimization of isolation time int he event of exposure to COVID-19, the more obvious reasons for getting vaccinated are the overwhelming health benefits, like protection from a case becoming so severe a trip to the already overwhelmed hospital system is necessary. Bayhealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Siegelman said their COVID-related hospitalizations have increased by 50% in the last 20 days, and extrapolating that growth over the next 20 days means over 50% of their hospital beds would be occupied by patients dealing with COVID.
He pointed to a recent study issued by the Commonwealth Fund, a "very reputable research organization," on the helpfulness of protecting hospital systems.
"They looked at the data for the last year and their findings show that we've saved, in the U.S., about 1 million lives that would have been lost to COVID If we did not have vaccines," Siegelman said. "They also stated that about 10 million hospitalizations have been saved--we would have had 10 million more--and they also said that the total number of cases of COVID in the U.S. would have been 35 million higher. So all those statistics are pretty remarkable. Having a vaccine that can save a million lives in one year is an incredibly potent resource that we should not waste. So that is really a key, key message at this point in time."
Also from Bayhealth, Assistant Medical Director of Emergency Services Dr. Ellie Salinski shared a story of the growing frustrations from patients seeking care as they come to the hospital and find it inundated with COVID patients. The clerk answering phones spends their day getting cursed at on the phone, she said. In another recent incident, she said a hospital worker was attacked.
"We all have to step up and take personal responsibility and individually do what we need to do to prevent this from getting worse, and to fight this battle," Salinski said. "As you may expect, it has been very challenging to work in the emergency department with progressively more limited resources. Just when we thought things were getting under control, Omicron is now taking hold...[Last week] we did have a patient who was extremely violent within a few feet of myself, and I did unfortunately watch one of the staff members get physically assaulted. Thankfully, security was able to come and intervene. These are the types of things that we're seeing. It amazes me that that person who was assaulted came back to work the next day and seemed to actually have empathy for that patient."
The entire staff is dedicated to serving the community and protecting patients, she said.
"We're all doing the absolute best that we can, and we've pushed past limits that we didn't even realize that we could surpass. We're all extended beyond what we ever expected, and we're trying the best that we can," Salinski sad. "We just ask that the community understand this. Just try to be patient. Try to be kind. And a simple 'Thank you' just goes a long way."