On a day where protesters gathers in Dover and Wilmington calling for Governor John Carney to find ways to re-open the economy, the governor, at his bi-weekly coronavirus update, called for unity and trying to address the current crisis as one.
"This is a great country. Everybody has the right to express their opinion and folks are doing that," the governor said. "I guess I would have hoped that the protesters were more here to express their appreciation for what we're doing, and their support for what we're doing--but, obviously, we hear and understand their opposition and their eagerness to get back to work. That's what I heard on the Zoom town hall meetings, particularly with small businesses very focused, very concerned about their individual situations, focused primarily on the gateway measures to moving from where we are today, to start gradually reopening our economy."
Adding he isn't currently looking to pick a fight with people expressing their point of view, he asked them to be more careful while voicing themselves in public.
"I do have concerns. Obviously, they have free speech rights and so you always want to be careful, particularly with respect to that, but they don't have the right to put other people at risk, which is what happens when they're gathering, kind of illegally," Carney said. "But I, just, as governor, don't want to go around looking for...fights. I just don't think it's productive. I want people to work together. I would rather that they gather to make the case with me in a kind of reasonable way, and I hear them. They have every right to do what they're doing. They do not have the right to do it in the way that they're doing it. That's counterproductive, I think, to pick fights. Obviously, we have to enforce some of the restrictions, and we've tried to do that respectfully, but seriously. And I think that's the most effective way to do it "
The protests came during one of Delaware's more "challenging" weeks, where hot spots spurred by close quarters in the state's chicken processing plants in the southern portion of the state became the focus of efforts to track and address COVID-19 spread.
"This has been a very difficult and challenging week as we have really leaned into the addressing the outbreak there among the poultry worker community in southern Kent County and Sussex County, with a two-track approach to it," Carney said. "[We're] working hard to stand up the testing plans at the poultry plants, [and there's] a little frustration there with how long it's taking."
Part of the conditions for entering Phase I of reopening the economy is a CDC-recommended 14-day decline of daily new positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases, something that likely won't happen in Delaware due to expanded testing efforts.
"We're not going to see [a decline using new positive cases] because we're over-testing in areas where we see these outbreaks...like we do in Sussex County," he said. "And so we're not getting a full state picture of the flattening out in other parts of the state--as well as a really dramatic, or at least noticeable, flattening out in hospitalizations, which is a really important indicator, because it's real...And we know that those numbers are flattening out and actually, this week, going down a little bit."
Carney said he understands the need for using a reporting method that gives a clearer picture of what kind of hold COVID-19 has in the state.
"We know that we're going to have to come up with a different measure than day-to-day declining cases. And we'll do that and do it in a way that both recognizes the health risks to Delawareans--especially to vulnerable populations--and the damage, if you will, to the economy in our state to small business owners, larger businesses, and employees alike."
He has considered looking at the percent of positive cases and earlier this week said the state would start producing a bar graph to chart this metric.
"We do have a flat curve, and the question is--it's not like New York, where it really crested into a big curve and then dropped down strongly on the other side, or is dropping down on the other side. Ours is more gradual...we're at the point, where I hope, we're going to start turning down," he said.
But while they work out a method for a reporting that more accurately provides a full-state picture, Carney said that expanded testing in the lower portions of Delaware is most certainly going to lead to another surge in positive cases.
"We just tested over 1,100 folks there in that hot spot in Sussex County," he said. "You're going to see a spike up, again, so we're trying to think through, 'Okay how do you get to a gateway measure that contemplates the status of the situation through all three counties statewide while recognizing the particular challenge that you have?'"
One of those factors being considered is hospitalizations, which Carney said still look good throughout, in terms of capacity. Delaware was only using about half the space available, and those numbers are currently trickling downward.
"If you just talk about cumulative positive cases, you're going to have a graph that looks like [it's] gradually moving upward, and doesn't provide much confidence that things are leveling off like the other measures do when you look at a 14-day snapshot," he said. "So those are the kinds of things we're looking at. We're using a kind of a dashboard approach to this and we'll have some other indicators on our website; in terms of hospital capacity--which is a requirement; in terms of our testing capacity as we move to the new phase; as we talk about our contract tracking and tracing as we move to the new phase; our ability to provide protective personal protective equipment for hospital workers and first responders is a measure. There are a number of others. Again, we've tried to point out some the extraordinary work by members of the community."
Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay cautioned against too much optimism, though, saying the state still has a long road ahead of it before declaring itself open again.
"The last thing I would want to do is spread false hope in any way," Rattay said. "But as Governor Carney was saying, we're beginning to show a little bit of a sign that maybe we're slowing down. The reality is, it is still not safe to be out in our communities. Seeing the increases in hospitalizations, increases in cases, or the trend of increases of cases and continued increase in COVID-like illness--or CLI--are important signs that we need to keep paying attention to. I think we're all eager to see those trends really flatten or go down, but the data just don't show that we are there yet."
Delaware is, however, one of the top states in the nation providing COVID-19 testing, Rattay said, making it a leader for how it's handling tracking of the virus.
"So, testing is incredibly important for us to identify who has the COVID virus, to then help people safely get into isolation; to identify who their contacts are and to place those individuals in quarantine," she said. "We just had a call with the White House Task Force and the Centers for Disease Control earlier today, and they gave us a bit of good news about testing...We are in the top 15 of states for testing."
According to DPH, Delaware, including the state public health lab, hospitals, and private labs have conducted 28,106 tests.
The efforts individuals and businesses have been making so far are working, and people are safer for them, Carney said. The state needs to hang on a bit longer or all could be for naught.
"We are flattening the curve, but we're not quite there yet," said the governor. "We will use the data, use the input we get from folks--and part of that is, how can you reopen your business sector safely, differently than, maybe, in the past. There are lots of different exceptions that we're considering in terms of allowing businesses to operate a little bit differently than they might otherwise be allowed by law, so that they have some revenue coming in. I know it's a balance that each of them have to strike with respect to what works for every business."
But the governor said he's not in favor of reopening Delaware on a county-by-county basis.
"I'd rather not do it that way. There might be certain things we can do that way. Obviously, you'd have to make a decision on the beaches just as it applied to Sussex County because we don;t have beaches up here--other than the bay beaches in Kent County," he said. "Obviously what you want to focus on are the conditions...but you need to think about people moving, county boundaries. The virus sees no boundaries...so to the extent that you could loosen something up that's very discreet and you don't have a lot of cross-boundary movement for a particular product or store that might be open--maybe ether's an opportunity there."
Patience is key to keeping everyone safe.
"People need to understand, it's not time to let up, and the more we put into it now, the sooner it'll come--and that's a tough message."
"We have this outbreak and it's serious and we're really leaning into it," Carney said. "But if we ruin that by doing something that will feel...great to do, but that could have very negative consequences, then it's counterproductive. And so all I can say--I'm sure it's not very convincing to folks--but we're in this together. If we stick together, we really leaned into it, we can get out of it sooner rather than later, and go back to a new normal, which will include some social distancing until we have a vaccine."