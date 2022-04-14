Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 47F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 47F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.