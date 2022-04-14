On the perpetually beloved, locally grown convenience store chain Wawa's 58th birthday--which has come to be known simply as Wawa Day--it was, as always, the customers and community partners who received gifts.
"For Wawa, I would tell you the most important thing is our customers, our associates, and our connection with the community, so it just made sense for our birthday to really take care of the customers and take care of the community partners and celebrate with our associates," said Amanda Wynne, Director of Store Operations. "And coffee is what the brand is, so start your day here at Wawa, or end your night with a free cup of coffee today."
On Thursday, April 14, 2022, not only did the company anticipate it would provide more than 2 million cups of free coffee to the people who visited their stores throughout the day, but more than $1 million in fuel and food assistance was being provided to partners. Through The Wawa Foundation, the company's charitable arm established in 2014, organizations including American Red Cross, Check-Out Hunger, Children's Miracle Network, Special Olympics, Meals on Wheels, and the USO each received approximately $100,000 through its "Gift Card for Care" program.
"It's Wawa Day. I think it's everybody in the area's favorite day. There's free coffee, but also Wawa invites its nonprofit partners out for a donation, and this year, they're giving out gift cards for gas. The Food Bank of Delaware is receiving $100,000, which is amazing because I just learned that our truck gets about nine miles to the gallon, and it takes diesel fuel, which is the most expensive gas right now," said FBD's Kim Turner. "So we're really grateful for this donation."
Turner said the Food Bank is grateful for all the support Wawa has provided over the years, stating they "practice what they preach," and it was a theme touched on by any of the partner leaders on hand Thursday. The Executive Director for the American Red Cross branch serving the Delmarva region, Theresa Young said it makes them a company she's happy to personally support because of it's corporate efforts.
"I believe wholeheartedly in corporate responsibility and corporate philanthropy. When I see a company or a business that I support doing that, it makes me want to support them even more," Young said. "This is actually my Wawa of choice. I stop here all the time because this is where my family is, and they've always been wonderful and friendly. To know that, when we have a disaster, we can pick up the phone and call them and say people need help, they need feeding, and [Wawa] will come through just makes me want to support them even more."
Also being celebrated Thursday were those customers who regularly visit a specific store and brighten the day of the employees who work there, appropriately recognized as Wawa's Customer Day Brighteners. While all 960 of Wawa's locations were celebrating an individual, that person at the 601 Ogletown Road location in Newark was Nina Lopez.
Her daily Wawa visit with her 11-year-old daughter is routine at this point, a necessity before heading to school and work, Lopez said. She laughed when she recalled being approached by a Wawa associated she knew, Sarah, who asked Lopez what her plans were for April 14, thinking she was being asked out on a date.
"She's goes, 'Well, we see you come in every day, and we would love to honor that. You make our day better every time we see you, you make us smile.' And I told her of course, I'll be there. I mean, I was going to be here anyway, so I might as well stick around a little longer," Lopez said.
Lopez, who holds down two jobs--one at an outpatient substance use treatment center and the other at Delaware Technical Community College--said the request to be featured surprised her, but reinforced the belief that you can never know the impact you might be having on someone else.
"You never know who is looking, right? You kind of leave whatever issues from home and the daily stresses outside, you come in, you get your cup of coffee, say good morning. You don't know how you're affecting or impacting someone's life," Lopez said. "To be recognized and hear, 'You make our day better,' without even trying was definitely a blessing to me. It definitely shows that they really go above and beyond to recognize their customers. I mean, this is a big store. We get a lot of customers here, from students to people like me that work every day. So for them to recognize me, it was definitely a 'Wow' factor in my day."