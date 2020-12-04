Delaware once again set a single-day record for new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases Friday, as public health officials announced Thursday's results showed 916 new positives.
This set the average daily increase in new cases to 609--another record--and the average percentage of people testing positive rose above 20%, while the average percentage of positive tests reached 8.2%.
Governor John Carney was using that latter number as a threshold for deciding on schools remaining opened or closed. On Thursday, he announced schools were being encouraged to switch to a remote-only model through at least the first week in January.
In that same announcement, Carney issued a universal indoor mask mandate--to wear a mask anytime you're indoors with someone with whom you don't live--and a Stay-At-Home advisory to combat COVID-19's recent explosive spread. Those new restrictions and recommendations are in place until at least January 11th.
While Carney hasn't ordered anything to close, he's recently rolled back loosening restrictions, limiting indoor dining to 30% of an establishment's capacity, limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people, and limiting outdoor gatherings to 50 people.
Hospitalizations continue to rise, with Delaware's healthcare system now standing at 288--still lower than April's high of 337--while three new fatalities associated with the virus announced Friday brought the state's death toll up to 782.