One Delaware ticket is worth a healthy consolation, but the $747 million jackpot winner did not come from the First State.
Powerball officials announced the combination of 5-11-22-23-69, with the Powerball of 7 was solid in Washington State.
A $50,000 ticket was sold in Delaware, when someone matched four of the initial numbers plus the Powerball. The odds of accomplishing that are 1:913,129.
That's the biggest Powerball prize won in Delaware in the 10 drawings this year.
Delaware last had a winning jackpot prize in 2016.