A single-car crash killed a Dover man early Friday afternoon.
48-year-old Natalio Victor Ramirez Ortiz lost control of his car going around a curve on Wyoming Mill Road near Riverside Road, Delaware State Police said.
The car went into a private yard, hit a tree, spun around and ended up near the base of the tree.
Several people took Ortiz out of the car just before it burst into flames--he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash, which is still under investigation, closed Wyoming Mill Road at the scene for about 3 hours, and police are asking anyone with information about the accident to call the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit's Sgt. John Wheatley at 302.697.4454.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.